Faith Hill was just a young newcomer with big dreams when she made her debut on the Grand Ole Opry. The country superstar gave her first-ever performance on the hallowed stage on Dec. 18, 1993.

Hill took a pretty circuitous route to stardom. The aspiring singer left her hometown of Star, Miss., at 19 and moved to Nashville, where she landed a job working for country singer Gary Morris as a receptionist at the office of his publishing company. She also sold T-shirts for Reba McEntire during her early years in Nashville, but it would be six years before Hill got her chance at a recording contract of her own.

Hill released her debut single, "Wild One," in September of 1993, and by December, the single was doing well enough to land her a debut slot on the Opry. She made her big debut on Dec. 18, just a few weeks before "Wild One" would ascend to the top of Billboard's Hot Country Singles and Tracks chart.

The song spent the first four weeks of 1994 in that position, and Hill's next single, a cover of Janis Joplin's "Piece of My Heart," also reached No. 1. The fourth single and title song from Hill's debut album, "Take Me as I Am," reached No. 2, and the album went on to sell three million copies, establishing Hill as one of the hottest female artists in country music.

Interestingly, despite the fact that Hill has gone on to a massive career that has seen her become one of the most iconic women in country music, she has never become a full-fledged member of the Grand Ole Opry.