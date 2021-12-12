In a new interview, Faith Hill opens up about how Tim McGraw supported her through the difficult death of her father in 2019.

The couple are featured on the cover of People to promote their new TV project 1883, which is a prequel to Yellowstone, and they talk about what marriage looks like to them and how they've made it 25 years.

Hill also opens up about how her husband stayed committed when she lost her parents. Her mother, Edna Perry, died in 2016, and her father, Ted Perry, died just a few years afterward following a fight with Lewy Body Dementia, which can affect thinking, memory and motor control. According to Hill, it was a long battle, but having her husband by her side helped.

"My dad adored Tim and Tim would visit him daily," she tells People. "He was so present for the passing of both my parents. You reveal yourself when you are going through struggles and that's just another layer of partnership."

"We made a commitment to each other a long time ago that we're not gonna give up," McGraw shares. "I mean, it's too easy to give up."

McGraw's father, baseball icon Tug McGraw, died in 2004; however, his mother Betty just celebrated her 73rd birthday.

McGraw and Hill have previously worked together musically, but in 2021 they've taken on their first joint acting roles. The country powerhouse couple play James and Margaret Dutton — the great-grandparents of Yellowstone patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner) — in1883. The highly-anticipated series premieres on Dec. 19 on Paramount+. Subscribe to the streaming service to make sure you don't miss out.

