Listen to the 10 Best Faith Hill Songs
When people think of the top female vocalists in country music, Faith Hill is always near the top of the list. The Star, Mississippi native — who was adopted less than one week after her birth — made the move to Nashville in 1987.
Like so many other music dreamers, Hill took jobs to make connections in the music business, from selling T-shirts at Fan Fair to packaging merchandise for Reba McEntire's company and working as a receptionist for Gary Morris’ music publishing company. After making the right friends and singing at the Bluebird Cafe, she was signed to Warner Brothers Records. From her stellar duets with Tim McGraw to her early traditional country hits and glitzy pop smashes, these are the 10 Best Faith Hill songs.
- 10
"Just to Hear You Say That You Love Me" (with Tim McGraw)From ‘Faith’ (1998)
After Tim McGraw and Faith Hill became husband and wife in 1996, it only made sense to begin recording duets. Their first success was "It’s Your Love," released on McGraw’s album Everywhere. Hill’s label released the next single, "Just to Hear You Say That You Love Me," penned by the legendary Diane Warren.
- 9
"Let Me Let Go"From ‘Faith’ (1998)
Five years into her career, Faith Hill was on a hot streak in country music. "Let Me Let Go," featuring background vocals by Vince Gill, quickly shot to No. 1. Like many other singles during this time, the song crossed over to the pop charts and was featured in the movie Message in a Bottle starring Kevin Costner.
- 8
"Piece of My Heart"From ‘Take Me as I Am’ (1994)
Released as Faith Hill’s second single, "Piece of My Heart" went to the top of the charts. The remake was a much more countrified version of the Janis Joplin classic. Faith later re-recorded the song in ‘Joplin style' on her There You’ll Be album and for the King of the Hill soundtrack. It's definitely one of the top Faith Hill songs of all time.
- 7
"There You'll Be"From the 'Pearl Harbor' Soundtrack (2001)
Diane Warren has penned some massive power ballads, including "How Do I Live," "I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing" and "Because You Loved Me." In 2001, Warren’s composition "There You’ll Be," as performed by Faith Hill, was used in the Pearl Harbor movie soundtrack. As one of her biggest international hits, this single deserves a good showing on our 10 Best Faith Hill Songs list.
- 6
"It Matters to Me"From ‘It Matters to Me’ (1995)
The title track to Faith Hill’s second album landed at No. 1 in 1995. "It Matters to Me" was one of five hit singles released from the project, including "Let’s Go to Vegas" "Someone Else’s Dream," "You Can’t Lose Me" and the Alan Jackson-penned "I Can’t Do That Anymore."
- 5
"Like We Never Loved at All" (With Tim McGraw)From ‘Fireflies’ (2004)
Although Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have one of the most successful show business marriages, "Like We Never Loved at All" addresses the issues of a love that did not survive. A Grammy winner for Best Country Collaboration in 2006, the song was co-written by John Rich of Big & Rich.
- 4
"Wild One"From ‘Take Me as I Am’ (1993)
When Hill released her first single, "Wild One" in 1993, she probably had no idea how wild her career would get. From Star, Miss., to the top of the pop and country charts, Hill grace the cover of many magazines and appeared in movies and television shows along the way. As the first and one of the most traditional sounding songs of her career, this song lands high on our list of the 10 best Faith Hill songs.
- 3
"The Way You Love Me"From ‘Breathe’ (1999)
In 1999, Faith Hill was enjoying superstar status in the music industry. At the peak of her career, just about every single release was climbing both the country and pop charts simultaneously. "The Way You Love Me" peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard pop charts while climbing to No. 1 on the country charts.
- 2
"This Kiss"From ‘Faith’ (1998)
By 1998, Faith Hill had accumulated ten Billboard Country hits. "This Kiss" would mark the first time she would 'cross over’ with significant airplay on pop radio. The colorful fantasy-style video for the single earned a Video of the Year honor from the CMA. This irresistible singalong is a must-have on our list of 10 iconic Faith songs.
- 1
"Breathe"From ‘Breathe’ (1999)
As one of the most requested love songs and her biggest Billboard chart success — staying at No. 1 for six weeks — "Breathe" earns the top slot on this list of the best Faith Hill songs. In addition to being one of the hottest love songs ever on country radio, the single earned a Grammy for Best Country Album and Best Female Country Vocal Performance. The following year, Hill was also honored by the CMA with her first Female Vocalist of the Year trophy.
- BONUS
Tim & Faith's Most Unforgettable Moments