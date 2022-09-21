When people think of the top female vocalists in country music, Faith Hill is always near the top of the list. The Star, Mississippi native — who was adopted less than one week after her birth — made the move to Nashville in 1987.

Like so many other music dreamers, Hill took jobs to make connections in the music business, from selling T-shirts at Fan Fair to packaging merchandise for Reba McEntire's company and working as a receptionist for Gary Morris’ music publishing company. After making the right friends and singing at the Bluebird Cafe, she was signed to Warner Brothers Records. From her stellar duets with Tim McGraw to her early traditional country hits and glitzy pop smashes, these are the 10 Best Faith Hill songs.