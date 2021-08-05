What Faith Hill Is Saying About Her ‘1883’ Character, Margaret Dutton

The new Yellowstone prequel 1883 will find Faith Hill in the biggest role of her acting career. As the matriarch of the Dutton family, she'll play the woman who started it all when the show begins on Paramount+ this year.

Much like husband Tim McGraw did, Hill took to social media to reveal the big news, sharing a video as well as a photo of the script for Ep. 1 of 1883, Taylor Sheridan's new show.

"Finally the day has come when I get to share some exciting news with you! I will be playing Margaret Dutton, the original matriarch of the Dutton family in the Yellowstone prequel 1883.," she writes. "Just wait, you have never seen anything like this!"

1883 was first teased in February, when a short trailer ran during the Super Bowl. It was thought to tell the origin story of the franchise, and indeed a description of co-star Sam Elliott's character, provided in a press release, confirms that:

Elliott is set to play Shea Brennan, a tough as nails, handsome cowboy with immense sadness in his past. He has the herculean task of guiding a group from Texas to Montana, and he does not suffer fools. McGraw and Hill will portray James and Margaret Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family, respectively.

In Yellowstone, Kevin Costner plays John Dutton, who is presumably James and Margaret Dutton's great-grandson or great-great-grandson. John Dutton is fiercely devoted to keeping the ranch in his family name. Based on what Hill says, it sounds like that devotion stems from her character's generation.

“This is the opportunity of a lifetime," Hill says. "The Duttons are a formidable family and it is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton to life. I am humbled and honored to work with Taylor and his entire team."

Prior to this show, Hill's most well-known acting role was a small part in the 2006 Nicole Kidman movie The Stepford Wives. However, she also appeared in an episode of Touched by an Angel in 1997 and a movie called Dixieland in 2017.

Both the fourth season of Yellowstone and the new series 1883 (at times called Yellowstone: 1883 or Y:1883) will begin in 2021. Significant portions of 1883 film in Fort Worth, Texas, although the IMDB page reveals that it has also filmed in Salt Lake City, Utah.