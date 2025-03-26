The Sneaky Way This ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Couple Hid Their Intimate Moments

Season 3 of Farmer Wants a Wife is officially underway, and Season 2 couple Mitchell Kolinsky and Sydney Errera are spilling behind-the-scenes secrets.

We talked to the couple for our YouTube channel and found out that these two lovebirds would often sneak away from cameras to get intimate.

"I was always kissing Sydney off camera," Kolinsky admits. "I had a little nook in my house — a little turn in the corner. I would always look at her and she would know what's up."

Kolinsky shared those sexy details after we chatted about Farmer Colton and the smooth kiss he snuck to contestant Bailee at the end of the first episode of Season 3 (Thursday nights on FOX).

"Colton seems like he’s going to be loving all the kissing," Kolinsky jokes, adding: "Get it in while you can."

While some might think that the four farmers meet ahead of filming, what you see in this reality show actually is reality — the guys are meeting for the first time in front of the cameras.

"It was the first time," Kolinsky explains. "I had a beer in my hand and I walk up and I say, 'What’s up, y’all? I’m Mitchell Kolinsky from Nashville, Tennessee — I guess we’re all in this together.'"

The FWAW couples were encouraged by producers only to kiss on camera — it makes for great TV — so Kolinsky and Errera really were sneaking around when they'd lock lips in the shadows.

Errera also shares that their first time meeting the farmers isn't filmed all one day like it appears. The "first day" is actually shot over two days.

"Once you arrive in whatever state they send you to, you are in a hotel to two to three days prior," she says.

The women are stripped of their phones, have to bunk up with another contestant and are just waiting to learn about the farmer that they have been paired with.

Emotions are high, understandably — especially nerves.

"It's days of being anxious of what’s going to happen," she tells Taste of Country. "That’s all you’re thinking about ... what that first conversation is going to look like."

Since shooting happens over several days, but they want it to look like it's done in one, the women are asked to wear the same outfit on both days.

"You film 12 hours on Monday and 12 hours on Tuesday," Errera continues. "It's two farmers meeting their girls on the first day, and the other two farmers meeting the girls on the second day.”

"Those girls are meeting their potential husband and then sitting in their hotel rooms all night long. Then standing around the next day, all day long — they aren’t getting to film, but have to be there. All they are thinking about is, 'Oh my gosh, am I going home today?'"

Season 3, Episode 2 of Farmer Wants a Wife airs this week at 8PM CT on Thursday (March 27). Each farmer's five potential wives will be heading to their temporary farm digs.