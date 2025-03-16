The new season of Farmer Wants A Wife is quickly approaching, but before we jump into the new crop of farmers, we wanted to check in with our Season 2 couple, Sydney Errera and Mitchell Kolinsky.

Last year, Taste of Country was the couple’s first post-show interview, and they were adorable!

A lot has changed in a year, and the couple was eager to share what they’ve been up to since the camera stopped rolling.

Read More: Farmer Wants a Wife Season 3: Meet the Farmers!

Are y’all moving in together?

“We are getting ready for the big move,” Mitchell smiles. “So excited to say that and be so confident in it, and be on the same page. We’ve been talking about it, praying about it, and thought about it so much.”

Get our free mobile app

What needs to be done before y’all make the big move?

“Making those slight improvements at the farm so she feels comfortable,” he shares. “Like redoing a closet, or getting ready for the sheep and redoing the fencing.”

“The day before we cleaned up all around the pasture for the sheep,” Sydney shares. “I have two sheep and I need to bring them.”

“The list is on the refrigerator,” Mitchell adds. We are checking it off.”

“He actually is in the middle of renovating the bathroom,” she interjects. “We just got a new shower, a big one. Really just somewhere to hang my clothes. I don’t really need much, but somewhere to hang a shirt."

What has it looked like integrating your families?

“I’ve gotten to spend so much time with her parents and her sisters, and getting to see her new niece,” Mitchell says. “Just as much as she’s (Sydney) is coming here, I’m going there.”

“I definitely spend a lot more time down here,” Sydney adds. “I don’t have many responsibilities, I just have my sheep and my family will help me out with them. I’ll fly down here all the time. Tickets are pretty cheap. And we’ll spend some time here.”

Y’all have spent a lot of time together, can you name each other’s quirks?

“She loves to clean my ears,” Mitchell begins. “She wants to get an ear cleaner with a camera, and wants that for her birthday. I don’t want to look into someone’s brain and see all of that.”

“I do,” Sydney says with a smile.

“He grew up doing theater and stuff,” Sydney relates. “He’s a great actor! He can shape into anybody or be able to talk like people. Mimic. It’s just so much fun to have him around.”

How does it feel to get to be public with your relationship now?

“We can finally relax and be ourselves in a relationship,” Mitchell smiles. “It’s been less stressful. It feels like TV time was a time of the past. No we can settle down on the farm.”

Read More: Farmer Wants a Wife: Which Couples Are Still Together?

Have babies been a hot topic of conversation lately?

“The pressure to move, get married, children, we see those comments all the time,” Mitchell shares. “No timeline like our timeline though, which is God’s. We’re just wanting everything to be right.”

“I want to travel more before we get engaged,” Sydney adds.

For now, the couple has dreams of growing their animal family on the farm. The new season of Farmer Wants A Wife kicks of Thursday March 20th on FOX.