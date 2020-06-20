POLL: What Do Dads Really Want For Father’s Day?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

I am a new dad, and this will be my second Father's Day. I am beyond excited! As cheesy as this sounds, I do consider every day Father's Day though, because getting to be Libby's dad is the best thing ever. She is 14 months old, and the light of our lives.

With that being said, my wife asked me this year what I really wanted for Father's Day. After thinking on that for a few minutes, want to know what my answer was? Spices. I cook chicken and turkey daily, and love different seasonings, and I want to be able to come up with some new ideas for our summer grilling.

I did also request some type of arts and crafts project from my daughter if possible, though. I love it when my wife, Kristen, sets Libby up to make finger paintings and stuff for me.

But the question still stands: What do dads really want for Father's Day?