Poll: What’s Your Favorite Country/Pop Collaboration of All Time?

There have for sure been some epic country and pop collaborations over the years. Some of my favorites include Florida Georgia Line and Nelly's "Cruise" remix, Jennifer Nettles and Bon Jovi's "Who Says You Can't Go Back" and Tim McGraw and Nelly's "Over and Over."

Gabby Barrett just remixed her No. 1 song, "I Hope," with Charlie Puth, and it's fantastic. Some of my friends that run pop stations in America are starting to play it, and I couldn't be more excited for Gabby!

Thinking back to any and all country/pop collaborations over the years, what is your favorite one?