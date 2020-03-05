Poll: What Is Your Favorite Kenny Chesney Album?

Ethan Miller, Getty Images

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide.

Kenny Chesney just announced that his new album, Here and Now, will be released on May 1. As a huge Kenny Chesney fan myself, I am beyond excited to get to hear some new Kenny music!

There is something about Kenny Chesney's voice and style of singing that really stands out, and cuts through to me.

I think my favorite Chesney album of all time is When The Sun Goes Down. There is a song on that album called "There Goes My Life," and that song means so much to me now that I am a parent for the first time.

Kenny has put out so many great albums, which one is your favorite?

