Kenny Chesney fans, rejoice — the wait for a new album is (nearly) over. Chesney's Here and Now will officially be released on May 1 and will focus on the similarities between people, despite their different paths in life.

"You know, it’s going to have a high fun factor," the superstar says of his new album — his first studio project since 2018. "People work hard, and need music that makes them smile, that kicks them into a happy place. There are also songs here that look at very specific people, that tell one person’s story, but it could be any of us. That’s the mark of a good song: let one person’s specific life say so much about a lot of people’s lives."

"And one of the things I really wanted (for Here and Now) was to bring a lot of my favorite writers together, not to do ‘writing camp,’ but just hang out and talk, remember when it was the stories and laughs that sparked songs, not sitting down to churn out something to cut," Chesney adds.

Here and Now was co-produced by Chesney and Buddy Cannon, who previously worked with Chesney on 2018's Songs for the Saints album. The new songs will consist of "sparse tracks featuring acoustic instruments with 808s and phased vocals."

Chesney recently released the title track of the album, an uplifting song called "Here and Now." The country singer will be touring in 2020, as he expanded his Chillaxification Tour with 18 new amphitheater dates to go with 22 previously-announced stadium shows.