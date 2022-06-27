Filmore Readies ‘Sumertime Banger’ With Pitbull Called ‘USA’

As summer's biggest holiday approaches and everyone is readying their celebratory playlists, Filmore is prepping an offering that could take bring the red, white and blue to the next level. The country artist has enlisted some Miami heat for a new summer track with Pitbull.

Filmore's label calls "USA" a "fireworks-ready summertime banger," and it is expected to arrive on Friday (July 1). That's just in time for the long holiday weekend celebrating the United States' independence.

To hold his fans over until it drops, Filmore shared a tease on social media with a little sizzle reel:

Several other country singers jumped into the comments to share their excitement the song. Michael Ray wrote, "Hell yea," while Tyler Rich simply replied with "LFG."

It's not the first time Filmore has worked with Pitbull. In fact, he's played a show with the "Fireball" singer and Blake Shelton. He told iHeartCountry that the experience was unbelievable.

“There was one time I played a show with Pitbull and Blake Shelton, and it was outrageous," he shared at the time. "Me, then Pitbull, and all the dancers and everything, then Blake Shelton. So, we’re just gonna go with that as the collab because we’ve already played a show together, so I feel like now we need a song. It was crazy. I was like, ‘is this really happening?’”

Pitbull has dabbled in country music a few times. In 2019, he released "Get Ready" with Blake Shelton — a song that samples the iconic track "Black Betty." He also teamed up with Zac Brown for a collaboration called "Can't Stop Us Now" which he recently remixed.

As for Filmore's actual Fourth of July plans, he'll be doing a show with Russell Dickerson at Summer Motion Festival in Ashland, Ky.