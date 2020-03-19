Alana Springsteen was a fan of Filmore's before she became friends with the "Slower" singer, and before she became duet partners with him on her new song, "Think About You." The piano-led vocal showcase becomes available on Friday (March 20), but fans can hear it first during this Taste of Country exclusive.

"Think About You" describes two tortured lovers as they look to overcome obstacles to be together. It's a sparse, pop-friendly arrangement that focuses on the intoxicating blend of the singers' vocals.

"If you had told me a year ago I was gonna be releasing a song with Filmore this month, I probably wouldn’t have believed it," Springsteen tells Taste of Country. "The second I heard his voice on this song I fell in love with it even more! Such a dream collaboration for me and I can’t wait for the world to hear it."

Credit Springsteen's father for pairing them up. He was a Lyft driver with Filmore as a passenger when he ran out of gas. During the ride — and subsequent fill up — the Curb Records recording artist tried to Shazam the music he was hearing on the car stereo but couldn't find it, because it was the driver's daughter's unreleased recordings.

Through conversation the two singers became social media friends, which was great for Springsteen because she'd long been a fan of Filmore's. Last summer he attended her EP release concert and then invited her on tour, and now she calls him a mentor and collaborator.

Look for both Filmore and Alana Springsteen on Taste of Country's Instagram on Friday as they take over our Stories. "Think About You" will be available at all digital service providers and digital retailers.