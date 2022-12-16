The stage is set for Luke Bryan's annual Crash My Playa music festival. The five-time Entertainer of the Year has released the completed lineup, with two new additions, Chayce Beckham and Alana Springsteen.

They'll join headliners Bryan, Chris Stapleton and Cole Swindell from January 19 - 22, 2023, in Riviera Cancun, Mexico.

Other performers, announced earlier this year, include Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, Brian Kelley, Chase Rice, Dylan Scott and DJ Rock. The 2023 event will also feature special appearances from Lionel Richie and Dustin Lynch. Richie will make his debut appearance at the festival with Bryan on the final night, while Lynch will host an all-day pool party. Kendell Marvell will also take part in the "Honky Tonk Experience" late night party.

"Oh my gosh this lineup! Some dear friends and new friends but regardless, what an amazing treat for the fans," Bryan shared in a press release as the first performers were announced. "Everybody rest up and get ready for these four beachside hangs."

Beckham was crowned the winner of American Idol Season 19 in 2021. He is the first contestant to win the reality singing competition series after performing an original song in the finale. He later released "23" as his first single and has since put out "Can't Do Without Me" featuring Lindsay Ell and "Tell Me Twice."

Springsteen — who is not related to Bruce Springsteen — is a fairly new country artist who has been chasing her Music City dreams since she was 14. She has released a self-titled EP and a few singles, including "Over." She will be playing Country 2 Country Festival in Europe and Tortuga Music Festival next year, as well.

Bryan's 2023 Crash My Playa will take place at the Moon Palace Resort. It's an all-inclusive venue with food and drink, 24-hour room service, outdoor activities, and a signature golf course. Fans can purchase all-inclusive packages for the festival while supplies last at crashmyplaya.com.