Platinum-selling country artist Breland will return to host his second annual Breland & Friends benefit concert on April 4 at the Ryman Auditorium.

The event will support Nashville’s Oasis Center, a nationally-recognized organization that at-risk youth in Middle Tennessee transition into a “happy, healthy, and productive adulthood.”

“I can't believe we get to do Breland & Friends at the Ryman AGAIN this year benefiting the Oasis Center,” the Bad Realm Records/Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville artist writes on Instagram.

“Last year was such an incredible success with a lot of incredible people involved, but this year's gonna be crazier than ever! I'm bringing some of my closest friends out with me to help support a great cause and hope to see you there.”

Joining the star-studded line-up this year are Alana Springsteen, Ashley Cooke, Avery Anna, Danielle Bradbery, Gary Levox, Ingrid Andress, K. Michelle, Nate Smith, Temecula Road, Tenille Townes, X Ambassadors and more as-yet-unannounced artists.

Last year’s Breland & Friends concert raised more than $140,000 for Nashville’s Oasis Center and its at-risk youth and families.

In a statement to the press after last year’s event, Breland remarked:

“Breland & Friends was the most special night of my year for several reasons. First, we were able to raise $140,000 for the Oasis Center in Nashville, an organization that helps teens in crisis in the greater Nashville community. Second, it was my first time headlining the Ryman, which is one of my favorite and one of the most historic venues in America. Lastly, I was able to bring out so many of my friends and collaborators in Country music, and for a great cause.”

Additionally, the country artist has announced a duet version of “For What It’s Worth," out Feb. 7. The heartfelt track will feature Springsteen as his duet partner and include a newly-penned verse by Springsteen and Grammy-winning songwriter, Liz Rose.

Tickets to the 2023 Breland & Friends concert will be available for presale on AXS starting Wednesday (Feb. 8) with the password OASIS23. The public on-sale will begin on Friday, Feb. 10 at 10AM CT.

50 Great Modern Traditional Country Songs (and Artists!):