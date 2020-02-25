Florida Georgia Line are dying to collaborate with Carrie Underwood on a new song they've written, and they're taking their case right to her by pitching the idea via social media.

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley turned to their social media accounts on Tuesday (Feb. 25), writing, "@carrieunderwood whether you know it or not, we are huge fans of you and we have always wanted to do a song with you we’ve just been waiting on the right one."

"We think this is it," they finish, accompanying the text with a PSA video (Public Song Announcement, in this instance) in which they personally plead with Underwood to consider a collaboration.

They wrote the song last week with Julia Michaels, they explain.

"We'd really love for Carrie Underwood to hear this song. We think it would be a massive collaboration," Hubbard says in the video below, adding, "We'd love to send it to you. We don't have your email or your phone number, so we're gonna just play a little."

With that, they cue the song up. The lush, mid-tempo track appears to be titled "Feels Good," and true to that title, it's a feel-good love song that would lend itself very readily to Underwood's voice joining in on the FGL harmonies that are already present.

Of course, FGL are no strangers to hit collaborations in multiple genres. Among their biggest hits are collaborations with Nelly on "Cruise," Tim McGraw on "May We All," Luke Bryan on "This Is How We Roll," the Backstreet Boys on "God, Your Mama, and Me," Bebe Rexha on "Meant to Be" and more.

Underwood has not yet publicly responded to Florida Georgia Line's song pitch.

