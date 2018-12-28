Florida Georgia Line Reveal Their Favorite ’90s Country Song

Florida Georgia Line know their '90s country music. When asked to help form the ultimate 1990s playlist, the duo didn't hesitate to throw out a few names.

Alan Jackson's "Chattahoochee" is one song they named (and so did several other singers), but they landed on a pair of David Lee Murphy hits, "Party Crowd" and "Dust on the Bottle."

"I sang that last week actually around the campfire," Tyler Hubbard says as Brian Kelley watches. "Sure did."

Musically, the duo's sound is a long way from '90s country, but they've never been shy to trumpet some of their '90s influences, even wearing some of the greats on their chest in concert. Hubbard and Kelley talked to Taste of Country's Billy Dukes prior to the 2018 CMA Awards in Nashville. Numerous artists were asked to help put together the ultimate '90s country music playlist. We even asked Garth Brooks! Jackson, Murphy and Diamond Rio were just a few of the artists mentioned throughout several dozen interviews.

