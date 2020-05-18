Florida Georgia Line are the guest artists on Monday's episode of Songland on NBC, and in a clip premiering exclusively on Taste of Country, viewers can preview how they'll turn a pretty good song called "Ain't Going Nowhere" into a potential hit called "Lean On."

A singer and songwriter named Shawn Austin presents "Ain't Going Nowhere," and in this clip it's clear that Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line share the opinion of Shane McAnally, Ester Dean and Ryan Tedder that it's a great start. The newcomer can't help but smile as this group of pros begin pulling his song apart and putting it back together with plenty of praise for the song he built.

Kelley agrees with McAnally, who says he loves the melody, but the lyrics might be too familiar. The song needs to get to the point faster, so they help it get there. FGL's episode of Songland airs on NBC at 10PM ET on Monday night (May 18).

"I’m not afraid of just calling it ‘Lean On,’ I’ve never heard that," Hubbard says.

The exchange is a really fascinating glimpse into a songwriting room, with writers knowing where the other is headed with not so much as a few movements and suggestions. One is quickly wrapped up in the excitement of it all, but the clip ends before we learn the fate of the song. Four songwriters present songs, with three chosen to record a version with either McAnally, Tedder or Dean. The artist then chooses the winning version and it's released immediately.

Previously Kelsea Ballerini, Martina McBride and Lady Antebellum appeared on the show and cut a song from the winning songwriter. Lady Antebellum's "Champagne Night" even went on to become their new radio single.

Whichever song Florida Georgia Line choose will be included on their new EP. The 6-Pack EP will be released on May 22.

