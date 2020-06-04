Florida Georgia Line paid tribute to the people working the front lines of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic when they performed from home on CMT on Wednesday night (June 3).

The superstar country duo consisting of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley appeared virtually on the CMT Celebrates Our Heroes special to sing a new song titled "U.S. Stronger," which they released as part of their new Six Pack EP in May.

"A special thank you to all the people who are on the front lines of this pandemic," Hubbard says in the video above. "I know we've said it over and over again, but we're so grateful, we're so thankful for your sacrifice, for your long hours, for everything that you're doing for our country and our world right now. Whether you're a doctor or a nurse, whether you are a financial adviser, whether you're driving for public transportation — whatever it is that you do to serve this community and this world, we just want to say thank you. We're praying for you guys and sending y'all lots of love."

"Fortunately, we can still make music, which is a beautiful thing," he adds. "We hope our music encourages you and lifts you up."

Florida Georgia Line join with their band members from home in the performance, each layering their musical contribution onto the performance remotely as they perform the uplifting song, which extols the inherent strength America possesses when we work together collectively.

"When we fall down, we get back up / We shake it off when things get tough / We hit our knees and pray for help / 'Cause we ain't ever by ourselves / We lean on love and love to lean on one another / 'Cause what don't take us, bend us, break us makes us stronger," they sing in the chorus. Click on the video at the top of the story to watch the video, which intersperses their performance with footage of America's everyday heroes doing what they do during the pandemic.

CMT Celebrates Our Heroes TV special also featured performances and appearances from Miranda Lambert, Brandi Carlile, Darius Rucker, Luke Combs, Tim McGraw, Thomas Rhett, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Kelsea Ballerini and more.