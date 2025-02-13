After 42 Years Straight the Ford F-150 Is No Longer America’s Top-Selling Vehicle

Kip Moore said it best with his song "Something 'Bout A Truck." That has been the case for the last 42 years, as the Ford F-150 has been America's top-selling vehicle — until now.

The Ford F-150 has had one particular make and model on its heels for the past few years, and that automobile was finally able to de-throne the massive American staple of a truck.

Introducing America's newest top-selling automobile: The Toyota Rav4.

According to Forbes, the crossover SUV became the most-purchased automobile in America for 2024.

The F-150 saw its sales fall five percent to 460,915 in 2024, while Toyota RAV4 sales rose by nine percent to 475,193.

You're only talking a matter of about 15,000 or so more Rav4s sold than the F-150, so the margin was a tight one and could easily sway back in either's favor in 2025.

Rounding out the list of the top-selling autos in America for 2024 are:

3. Honda CR-V

4. Tesla Model Y

5. Chevrolet Silverado 1500

6. Toyota Camry

7. Toyota Corolla

8. Nissan Rogue

9. Honda Civic

10.GMC Sierra 1500

Taking a look at the 10 bestselling vehicles, it's easy to see that we are into trucks and SUVs a little more than cars at this time in America.

With seven out of the Top 10 being a truck or SUV, the only three cars are the Toyota Camry and Corolla and the Honda Civic. If that ain't country, we don't know what is!