After 42 Years Straight the Ford F-150 Is No Longer America’s Top-Selling Vehicle
Kip Moore said it best with his song "Something 'Bout A Truck." That has been the case for the last 42 years, as the Ford F-150 has been America's top-selling vehicle — until now.
The Ford F-150 has had one particular make and model on its heels for the past few years, and that automobile was finally able to de-throne the massive American staple of a truck.
Introducing America's newest top-selling automobile: The Toyota Rav4.
According to Forbes, the crossover SUV became the most-purchased automobile in America for 2024.
The F-150 saw its sales fall five percent to 460,915 in 2024, while Toyota RAV4 sales rose by nine percent to 475,193.
You're only talking a matter of about 15,000 or so more Rav4s sold than the F-150, so the margin was a tight one and could easily sway back in either's favor in 2025.
Rounding out the list of the top-selling autos in America for 2024 are:
3. Honda CR-V
4. Tesla Model Y
5. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
6. Toyota Camry
7. Toyota Corolla
8. Nissan Rogue
9. Honda Civic
10.GMC Sierra 1500
Taking a look at the 10 bestselling vehicles, it's easy to see that we are into trucks and SUVs a little more than cars at this time in America.
With seven out of the Top 10 being a truck or SUV, the only three cars are the Toyota Camry and Corolla and the Honda Civic. If that ain't country, we don't know what is!
