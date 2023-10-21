Fox News anchor Bret Baier is selling his massive mansion in Washington, D.C., and the staggering price tag could make it the most expensive home sale the area has ever seen.

The Washington Business Journal reports that Baier and his wife have listed their 5-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 16,250-square-foot estate for $31.9 million, just five years after first acquiring the property.

The couple bought the property for $5.4 million in 2018, then tore down the house that previously sat there to build their massive estate, which they modeled after Chateau du Grand-Lucé in France.

The top-of-the-line estate features all of the highest-end amenities. Highlights of the palatial residence include:

A soaring two-story foyer

A floating curved staircase

A chef's kitchen

A private theater

A two-story sports court and golf simulator

A pool, putting green and more

Baier and his wife purchased another lavish estate in Palm Beach and moved their family to Florida in the summer of 2023. The listing price for their Washington, D.C., mansion breaks down to $1,963 per square foot and a monthly payment of $211,168. According to the Washington Business Journal, if they receive that price, it will be the most expensive sale of a private residence ever recorded in the D.C. area.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Bret Baier's monolithic mansion in Washington, D.C., and keep scrolling to see inside his estate in Palm Beach.

