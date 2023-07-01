Fox News anchor Bret Baier is selling his 3-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 4,162-square-foot estate in Florida for just under $16.5 million, and pictures show a stunning residence with every top-line amenity.

Baier's two-story Palm Beach mansion was originally built in 2021, and designer Tommy Hilfiger previously owned the luxury residence, according to celebrity real estate site Dirt.com. The Fox News star purchased the estate for $12 million in March of 2022, so he'll bank a significant profit if he receives his asking price of $16,495,000. According to online property sites, that price breaks down to $3,963 per square foot and a monthly payment of $114,173.

That sticker price will net the buyer a top-of-the-line home with all of the highest-end finishes throughout, including marble and hardwood floors. The luxurious house also boasts high ceilings, a formal living room with a fireplace and more. The eat-in kitchen opens directly onto a more formal dining space and the family room, all of which feature beamed ceilings, and French doors face south to let in plenty of natural light.

The home's second story includes a luxurious master suite, a loft/bonus room and an open terrace that overlooks the back lawn. The exterior of the estate features a covered loggia, an in-ground pool, a built-in grill and meticulously landscaped grounds that cover just over a quarter of an acre.

Christian Angle at Christain Angle Real Estate holds the listing on Baier's Palm Beach mansion.