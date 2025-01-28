Did You Get This Text? Government Issues Warning About Latest Phone Scam

It seems as if every moment of our lives is now spent trying to avoid getting scammed or having our identity stolen.

The Federal Trade Commission has issued a warning to any and everyone with a smart phone: If you get a text about having an unpaid toll, do not click it.

Whether you have traveled recently through a toll road area or not, these text messages look extremely legitimate, and people are indeed clicking on them.

Full disclosure: I got one the other day, and since my family had travelled over the Christmas holiday, I debated on whether to click on it or not.

What stopped me was thinking, 'How in the world would the toll booth get my phone number?' We were in a rental car, not even our own, so that's what made me extra suspicious.

According to the FTC, here is how the scam plays out:

You get a text out of the blue that says you have unpaid tolls and need to pay immediately. The text might show a dollar amount for how much you supposedly owe and include a link that takes you to a page to enter your bank or credit card info — but it’s a phishing scam. Not only is the scammer trying to steal your money, but if you click the link, they could get your personal info (like your driver’s license number) — and even steal your identity.

This has been something the FTC has been aware of for a few months, but it has recently picked up more steam, and they had to put out an official memo to try to make Americans aware of the danger.

