Gabby Barrett Has a New Christmas Album Coming

Gabby Barrett is getting the holiday season started a little early: She just announced the release of a new Christmas album called Carols and Candlelight.

The "I Hope" star shared the news with her followers on social media, posting the cover art for her new project and teasing a snippet of her rendition of "I'll Be Home for Christmas."

"If you know me, you know that Christmas is my FAVORITE time of the year," Barrett wrote in the caption of her post as she announced the new project. "...I know we're close to Halloween, but my heart is in HOLIDAY MODE!!!!!"

Fans don't have to wait until Halloween is over to get in the Christmas spirit, either. Barrett's version of "I'll Be Home For Christmas" will be out in full on Friday (Oct. 25), with the full album release to follow next month.

Recently, the "I Hope" star had fans wondering if she plans to depart from the country genre, since her newest single, "Jesus on a Train," is being sent to Christian radio.

Her take on "I'll Be Home For Christmas" could easily fit into a variety of genres. Barrett offers a faithful, classic take on the holiday standard: Jazzy syncopation and a prominent piano line could make the song appealing for pop or Christian listeners, but she still maintains a touch of twang in the vocal to nod to her country roots.

Of course, Barrett has always led her life and career with her faith, and she's been open in the past about her plans to balance the two genres. All her country albums thus far have included songs that could fit within the Christian music genre.

Carols and Candlelight is due out on Nov. 8, but it's available to pre-save and pre-order now.