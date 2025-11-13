Gabby Barrett's 4-year-old daughter, Baylah May, decided that she was a hair stylist and wanted to give h

4-year-old daughter, Baylah May, recently decided to try her hand at being a hairstylist — and her 2-year-old brother, Augustine Boone, was her very willing (and unsuspecting) client.

Let’s just say the results weren’t great. Barrett shared the aftermath on her Instagram Stories, and the photos tell the story all on their own.

Any parent knows that if you spot a kid holding scissors and a clump of hair on the floor, it probably means you looked away for just one minute — and in that minute, a whole lot of damage can happen.

Gabby Barrett Kids Haircut Gabby Barrett Instagram Story loading...

Barrett’s first photo captured the moment perfectly — Baylah holding a pair of purple scissors, her little brother sitting beside her, and a giant clump of hair on the floor.

The next photo Barrett shared told the rest of the story.

Gabby Barrett Kids Haircut Gabby Barrett Instagram Story loading...

The next image showed little Augustine standing in the front yard, sporting a freshly buzzed head. Barrett captioned it, “Someone got a buzz cut in the front yard after big sister decided she was a barber.”

Get our free mobile app

It’s pretty clear that Baylah’s “haircut” didn’t go as planned — so Mom and Dad had to step in, shave it off, and start fresh.

Any parent of toddlers knows how mischievous they can be. It’s hard enough to keep up with them on a normal day, let alone while balancing a career as a worldwide superstar like Barrett — so we can definitely cut her some slack.

Who is Gabby Barrett's Husband?

Gabby Barrett’s husband is Cade Foehner, who’s also a musician. The couple met while competing on American Idol and have been making music — and memories — together ever since.

How Many Kids Does Gabby Barrett Have?

The young country singer has three kids: two daughters, Baylah May and Ivy Josephine, and one son, Augustine Boone.

13 'American Idol' Stars Who've Died You'll find eight Top 12 finalists on this list of American Idol stars who've died. That includes a runner-up, a third place finisher and several more artists fans loved rooting for. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes