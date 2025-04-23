A typically sad TikTok trend just got a wholesome twist, thanks to Gabby Barrett and a seriously adorable throwback video she's had stashed away.

Barrett hopped on the #shedoesntknowityet trend on TikTok. If you’ve seen this trend, you know the vibe: Soft audio by DIM plays while people show themselves just moments before something life-changing happens to them.

The videos tied to this trend — there are hundreds — tend to be tragic in nature, so the American Idol star's version really stands out. It's footage from during her time on the reality show in 2017, which also happens to be where she met her husband.

Barrett is jamming with a young Cade Foehner who, yep, ends up asking her to marry him not long after.

In the clip, she’s in a hoodie and jeans, hair up in a messy bun, barely any makeup as she practices music with Foehner and presumably other contestants from the show in a hotel room.

Foehner also competed in Season 16 of Idol, ultimately leaving the show in the Top 5. Barrett placed third.

You'll feel the sparks in this otherwise "dull" moment — one that would lead to a walk down the aisle in 2019 and three beautiful children.

"She doesn’t know it yet but she’s going to marry & have 3 beautiful children with this man," the text on the screen reads. Barrett and Foehner's three kids were born in 2021, 2022 and 2024.

Since her Idol season, the "I Hope" and "The Good Ones" hitmaker has become a full-blown country music star, in addition to a wife and mother of three.

Her take on the trend is such a sweet reminder that sometimes the biggest moments don’t feel big at the time, and that life can surprise you in the best ways.

Barrett is currently working on new music, which will follow the release of her 2023 album Chapter & Verse. American Idol, the show where she first got her start, is in Season 23, airing Sundays at 8PM ET on ABC.

