Gabby Barrett Is Going Back to Her Roots With Her Next Song

Well, 2025 is already shaping up to be a year for new music from Gabby Barrett. The country singer took to social media to tease her fans on what's next, and it sounds like it will be good.

"POV: when the next son coming out is giving 'I Hope' vibes ..." she writes on a video of herself with a sly smirk on her face as she repeatedly raises her eyebrows.

A piece of audio plays over the clip with a voice singing, "I know something you don't, I know something you will never know."

Watch the video below:

The 2019 megahit "I Hope" was Barrett's breakthrough single. After placing third on Season 16 of American Idol, she found herself holding onto the same singing dream without a record label to support it. So, she opted to release the song independently.

Its was so successful, it led to her signing a deal with Warner Music Nashville. "I Hope" even became a crossover sensation in 2020 when pop singer Charlie Puth remixed it with Barrett.

When Will Gabby Barrett Release New Music?

Barrett leaves much to be desired with her sneaky post, and did not offer up any further details about the track in the comments.

For now, fans will have to be satisfied knowing something is coming.

Barrett dropped two albums in 2024, so her devoted following shouldn't be too hungry for new material. The first, Chapter & Verse, arrived on Feb. 2 as her second career studio album. The collection of songs is heavily inspired by her faith, with "Jesus on a Train" being released exclusively to Christian radio.

Her second offering was a Christmas album: Carols and Candlelight arrived on Nov. 8 and includes Barrett's take on 11 holiday classics. She carefully selected songs that have special meaning to her like "A Christmas to Remember," written by Dolly Parton.

As for what's next? Like many things in life, only time will tell what Barrett has up her sleeve.