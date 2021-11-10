Gabby Barrett took the stage at the 2021 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 10), delivering a soaring performance of her No. 1 hit, "The Good Ones."

Luke Bryan and his fellow American Idol judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie introduced the moving performance. She was joined by string quartet onstage, along with her husband Cade Foehner, who provided backing vocals for the tender delivery.

Released as the second single of Barrett's career and a follow-up to her breakout No. 1 debut "I Hope," "The Good Ones" comes off the tracklist of her major-label studio debut, Goldmine. It was inspired by her husband, whom she met while both were contestants on American Idol.

"I had just been thinking of when we were dating...people in my family would ask me, like, 'How's your boyfriend doing?' And I'd be like, 'Oh, he's good. He's a good one. He's a keeper,'" Barrett previously explained of the inspiration behind the song.

The singer and her husband welcomed another "good one" into their family in 2021 with the birth of their first child, a daughter named Baylah May.

In addition to being a performer on Wednesday night's show, Barrett walked into the 2021 CMA awards as a nominee in four categories. Two of the trophies she's up for — Song of the Year and Single of the Year — are for "The Good Ones."

The Country Music Association held the 2021 CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville. The show, hosted for the first time by Luke Bryan, returned to the venue — its home since 2006 — after one year at Music City Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic.