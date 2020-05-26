Gabby Barrett got a sweet surprise from one of her heroes over the weekend, and her reaction was priceless. The "I Hope" singer seemed genuinely stunned when Trisha Yearwood surprised her virtually to congratulate her on the massive success of her debut single.

Barrett became only the fourth female in country music to score a No. 1 hit with her debut single in the last 14 years when "I Hope" topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart and the Mediabase chart in late April. The former American Idol Season 16 finalist joined a short list that includes Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce with that achievement, and over the weekend "I Hope" also topped CMT's Hot 20 Countdown. In the video below, she reacts with delight when host Cody Alan brings Yearwood into their remote video chat to congratulate her on her success.

Watch as Barrett's mouth literally turns into an astonished O as she squeals, "Are you kidding me?!"

"Oh my gosh, I love you, and I love Garth, and I love Trisha's Southern Kitchen!" she gushes.

Yearwood also hit No. 1 with her 1991 debut single, "She's in Love With the Boy," and she shares her advice for Barrett as a new artist.

"For me, that first year, especially that first No. 1, just felt like it flew by, and I remember the moment when I kinda stopped myself, kinda that pinch me moment where you're like, you've got to really be in the moment, or you're gonna look back on your career and it'll be like watching a movie, but you don't remember being in it," she says. "When I learned to do that, it really changed everything for me."

According to a press release, Barrett also just became the first-ever female country singer to pass 10 million streams in a single week, earning 11.3 million streams in the past week.

Barrett is slated to release her next single, "The Good Ones," on June 8, and her debut album, Goldmine, is set to follow on June 19.