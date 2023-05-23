Garth Brooks’ Massive 2023 Is Missing One Little Thing

Garth Brooks' year includes a new residency in Las Vegas and (likely) the opening of a new bar in downtown Nashville. What else could his fans ask for?

How about some new music?

Next month will mark two years since the release of Brooks' last radio single. November will make three years between albums. Prior to his Plus One residency opening at the Colosseum inside Caesar's Palace, we pestered him about it.

"I don't know if you'll have a new radio single (this year)," he says — but don't drop your smile just yet.

"There will be two ... uh — yeah, there will be a chance for a new album by the end of the year."

Admittedly, that's vague, but fans hoping for proof may appreciate the new song he debuted on May 18. Brooks never announced the title, but the refrain spoke of "Pleasure in the Pain."

With no cameras or cell phones around, Brooks considers his Vegas theater a laboratory in which he'll experiment with new covers and originals.

"They're the ones ... why the music is created and they're the ones that make the music what it is. So it makes sense," he says.

Last year marked the first year Brooks didn't release a song to country radio in seven years. While he's always been grateful to country radio, his new venture with TuneIn may signal a change in priorities.

This summer, the Sevens Radio Network will introduced multiple country stations to the streaming platform's 75 million subscribers. Of course, this wouldn't prevent him from prioritizing terrestrial radio.

