Garth Brooks to Release Part 5 of Anthology Series

Garth Brooks will zoom in on recent history when he releases Part 5 of his Anthology book series this spring.

Specifically, he'll take fans behind the scenes of a record-breaking arena tour that started in 2014 and lasted through 2017.

The Anthology Part V: The Comeback will be released at Amazon and via TalkShopLive on April 4.

The title is a reference to his long break from country music.

He retired in 2000 and — aside from several one-off performances and a Las Vegas residency — mostly stayed out of the spotlight until his comeback.

In addition to the book, fans will get six CDs with 66 songs, including seven live tracks. Over 150 behind the scenes photos are included a the book that offers his perspective on a run of nearly 400 shows.

Leading up to the release, Brooks will be joined by people who were instrumental in his life during this time for a series of conversations. The first is March 10 with band members and more, offered on TSL on March 17, 24, 31 and April 4.

This series started in 2017 with Part 1, subtitled "The First Five Years." Part 3 followed in 2018 and then he circled back to Part 2 in 2022 and finally Part 4 in 2024.

Each book honed in on one specific time period in his career and mostly dealt with professional events. Music from the era was also featured. Between 2014 and 2019, Brooks released two studio albums (Man Against Machine and Gunslinger), as well as a Christmas album with Yearwood.

The book's release comes as he fights sexual assault charges brought on by a former makeup artist.

