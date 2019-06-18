Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton have teamed up for a new duet on a song, and the "Dive Bar" lyrics offer country music fans a new twist on a classic country theme.

The lyrics to "Dive Bar" find the two country superstars jumping into the deep end of the party scene.

"We're gonna spend the weekend in the deep end of a dive bar," they sing in the chorus.

Brooks co-wrote "Dive Bar" with Mitch Rossell and Bryan Kennedy, and it was released to country radio on Tuesday morning (June 18). Brooks and Shelton are set to give "Dive Bar" its live premiere when Shelton joins Brooks to perform it at his show in Boise, Idaho, on July 19. Shelton is opening that show, which is part of Brooks' three-year Stadium Tour, and their performance of the new song will also be filmed.

Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton's "Dive Bar" Lyrics:

Well turn that bottle up and drink it / Crank that jukebox up and Hank it / Bartender, pour another round / Here's to our best bad decisions / Situation no conditions / Oh and memories we all need to drown / So fill your cup / Raise it up / Jump in and join the club / And float this whiskey river reservoir / We're gonna spend the weekend in the deep end of a dive bar

'Cause up in here you're not the only loved and left her lost and lonely one who's ever swam against the tide / Thinkin' this is your oasis / It's the safest of the places / That a broken heart can find to hide / So here's a toast coast to coast / With a big old adios to wishes wasted on them falling stars / We're gonna spend the weekend in the deep end of a dive bar

Yeah it's just jabber after jabber of happy never after / But that's just the way the story goes / For some bar stool believers / Wear our heart out on our sleevers / Just going where the neon glows

Yeah it's just jabber after jabber of happy never after / But that's just the way the story goes / Yeah we're just never quite belongers / Hanger on-ers way too longers / Just buzzing where the neon glows

Problems, we all got 'em / Let 'em sink down to the bottom / Doesn't matter who or where you are / We're gonna spend the weekend in the deep end / The water's fine, ya'll so just come on in / To the deep end of a dive bar

