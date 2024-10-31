Garth Brooks Says He Might Buy a House in Ireland

Garth Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood just might be thinking about putting down roots outside of the U.S.

In a recent episode of his Facebook Live series, Inside Studio G, Brooks heard from an Irish fan who'd heard that he had dreams of buying a home in her country — and offered herself as a house guest if those dreams ever become a reality.

It seems that making a move to Ireland could, in fact, be something the country star couple are considering.

"Actually, the Queen is pushing hard for that house over there," Brooks replied, referencing Yearwood.

"I think this last time over there, she just fell head over heels in love with the country," the singer goes on to say. He had an extended stay in the city of Dublin in the Fall of 2022, where he played a string of sold-out shows at the city's Croke Park, and also orchestrated some impromptu pop-ups at hole-in-the-wall pub venues.

"We played two weekends, so we went on that stint across the country, and everyone was so sweet to her," Brooks remembers of that time.

Two years later, the experience is still a stand-out memory for the couple — so much so that Yearwood would like to make their residency in Ireland permanent, at least part-time.

Stateside, Brooks is currently embroiled in a very public legal battle. An anonymous Jane Roe, who worked as a hairstylist and makeup artist for both Brooks and Yearwood, filed a lawsuit against him in early October, accusing him of sexual assault and battery.

In a prior Inside Studio G episode, Brooks briefly addressed the lawsuit, confirming to fans that it was happening and that it could take up to two years to resolve.

After the story broke, an unnamed source told Us Weekly that Yearwood, as well as Brooks' three daughters, believed his innocence in the case. "Many around him think this is out of character and something he would never do," the source said at the time.