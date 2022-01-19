Garth Brooks Reschedules Gillette Stadium Concert

It's starting to feel as if Garth Brooks won't lay his Stadium Tour to rest until he's played in every single one. On Wednesday (Jan. 19), Brooks announced a show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Saturday, May 21.

This show was formerly rescheduled, as Brooks was originally scheduled to play the venue on Oct. 9, 2021, but had to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will be the first time the "Friends in Low Places" singer has played at the home of the Patriots, and it will be his only stop in New England on this tour.

Tickets for the Foxborough show will go on sale on Jan. 28 at 10AM ET. All but one show has sold out on Brooks' Stadium Tour thus far: There are still tickets available for his stop in Orlando at the Camping World Stadium on March 26.

Gillette Stadium is the fifth date on the tour in 2022. On Feb. 4 and 5, Brooks will do back-to-back nights in Las Vegas, a residency of sorts. Garth Brooks: The One Man Show will take place at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Also on his schedule are five dates in Dublin, Ireland, at Croke Park Sep. 9-11 and Sep. 16-17. According to Brooks' website, more than 400,000 tickets have been sold for the multi-day event, which will serve as the final dates of the Stadium Tour.

Brooks announced the Stadium Tour in 2018 and hit the road in spring of 2019. "The Thunder Rolls" artist has had plenty of notable performances along the way — his shows were the first concerts in venues like Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

He also set numerous records for ticketed events at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver and Ford Field in Detroit, among others. Brooks' largest crowd was at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, with more than 140,000 tickets sold.