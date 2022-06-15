Garth Brooks has added a final stop to his 2022 Stadium Tour: He is set to play NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, August 6.

Announced via press release on Wednesday morning (June 15), the tour stop marks Brooks' last date on his Stadium Tour in North America.

The show will also be the singer's first time playing in Houston in seven years, as well as his first time playing the city's NRG Stadium. In keeping with the other dates on his 2022 Stadium Tour, the concert will feature Brooks' signature in-the-round seating.

Tickets for Brooks' Houston concert (buy tickets here) go on sale on June 24 at 10AM CT. Fans will not be able to purchase tickets at the venue box office on the day of the show. The tour observes all local COVID laws and protocols and the purchaser assumes all COVID risk.

The addition of the Houston date comes after a flurry of added tour dates announced by the singer. Many of the dates are making up for stops that were canceled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Other recently-announced Garth Brooks concert dates include Edmonton, Alberta and Buffalo, N.Y.

After wrapping the U.S. leg of the tour in Houston, Brooks will head to Ireland for five dates in Dublin, spanning Sept. 9-17. This weekend, the tour will take Brooks to Salt Lake City, Utah, for back-to-back shows on June 17 and 18.