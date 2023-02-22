Garth Brooks took some time at the very top of his weekly Inside Studio G Facebook streaming show to salute his longtime friend, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, on President's Day on Monday evening (Feb. 20).

"I think we should probably address ... since its President's Day ... we've got a lot of prayers, good wishes, thoughts, just about President Carter," Brooks said to open the show, which includes him reading a scroll of fan messages coming at him in live time.

98-year-old Carter — who served as President of the United States from 1977-1971, and has gone on to devote himself tirelessly to charity work around the world through his Habitat for Humanity organization — has entered hospice care at his home in Georgia, the Carter Center announced on Sunday (Feb. 19). The news comes after a slew of health challenges in recent years that include brain cancer, liver surgery and hip replacement surgery, as well as multiple recent hospital stays.

Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, are longtime Habitat for Humanity supporters, and they've joined Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, at home builds in many countries over the years.

"Two years ago we were at a build — or three years ago, before the pandemic — he falls and totally busts the left side of his head the day before he's at the build," Brooks recalls.

Carter made headlines when he showed up at the site, anyway.

"This guy is a machine," Brooks adds, laughing. "All right, so you know, the hospice thing? It might not go the way the rest of us would go with hospice, because this guy is like, just so one-of-a-kind kind of thing. So the thoughts and prayers are beautiful, and then my hope is that he just got tired of going back and forth to the hospital, and he's gonna live 12 more years, and just kinda tell 'em how it's done. This is who this guy is."

Brooks issued a personal challenge to everyone who is sending love to Carter, saying he thinks he knows what his friend would want. Noting that Carter "has probably done more with his post-president life, arguably, than any other president in history," Brooks says that he has "carried the torch for ... empathy, understanding ... wanting our children to have a better world, and sometimes it's just talking through it.

"So that torch is just sitting there," he continues. "Are you going to pick it up? Are you gonna be the one who picks it up? Spread love, empathy. Spread forgiveness. Spread communication. This is what this guy is all about. And a true leader, I think, because that's what leaders should do, is try and keep us together, instead of divide us."

Watch Brooks' powerful tribute in the opening minutes of the clip below:

Elsewhere in the clip, Brooks talks about upcoming new music, what his duets album with Yearwood will include, one of his favorite album cuts and more.