Two vocal titans came together on a recent episode of the Kelly Clarkson Show, as show host Kelly Clarkson and star guest Garth Brooks teamed up for an impromptu duet performance of Billy Joel's 1976 classic, "New York State of Mind."

The season premiere episode aired Monday, Sept. 12. In the impromptu performance of the song, Brooks taps into his inner vocal virtuoso, delivering jazzy vocal runs and flourishes as he sings the opening lines to "New York State of Mind."

Clarkson hops in with vocal support, also cheering Brooks on and standing up alongside him as his performance of the song gains steam. The clip ends with the two stars sharing a hug, both smiling broadly.

The duet performance came a propos of the 25th anniversary of Brooks' legendary Central Park concert in 1997, where he performed "New York State of Mind" to a crowd of a million-strong fans. Brooks is a longtime Billy Joel fan, and he's gotten to perform with the pop icon, too. In 2008, he was a special guest at one of Joel's sold-out 2008 Shea Stadium shows, and the pair performed "Shameless" — a song Brooks covered for his 1991 album, Ropin' the Wind.

Brooks is currently in the midst of a set of legendary shows of his own. He's currently three shows in to a five-stop run at Dublin's Croke Park, with the final two concerts in that set planned for Friday (Sept. 16) and Saturday (Sept. 17).

