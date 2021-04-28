Garth Brooks will return to the stage in July, moving full-speed ahead with his Stadium Tour. A new show announced for Salt Lake City removes any question about when, and if, he'll begin again.

The new show is at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. For a University of Utah football game, the stadium holds between 40,000 and 50,000 fans. Expect a larger audience for Brooks, as he'll play his show in the round, as he has done during previous stadium tour stops. The stage sits at about the 50-yard line, with fans on the field all around him.

All tickets, regardless of proximity, cost $94.95 (including taxes and fees) in this case. The price has been similar since he started the tour. Tickets go on sale through online or phone Ticketmaster platforms on May 6.

If fans in Utah are worried that Brooks may be rusty after 17 months away from the stage, they can relax in seeing this show as a positive indicator that the July 10 show in Las Vegas will go on as planned. His sold out show at Allegiant Stadium would be the largest post-pandemic concert in country music. There has been a scattering of club and outdoor amphitheater shows across the country in recent months, but headlining tours are not scheduled to begin again until June 22, when Luke Combs' tour begins. Luke Bryan starts his tour in July, playing smaller venues than the football stadiums Brooks has booked.

In addition to the Las Vegas and Salt Lake City stops, Brooks as dates in Cheyenne, Wyo., (July 23), Cincinnati (Sept. 18) and Charlotte, N.C. (Sept. 25) planned. The Ohio and North Carolina stops are rescheduled dates from 2020 and will also take place in football stadiums.

Not every artist has been able to mount the same kind of summer tour plans, or even bring a stadium show to fruition. George Strait was forced to cancel his August show at University of Notre Dame's football field, although he was able to simply reschedule a July date at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis for Nov. 13.

