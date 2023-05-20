Garth Brooks Recalls That Time He Accidentally Showered With Steven Tyler

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 120 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!

We all know Garth Brooks as one of the greatest all-genre entertainers of all time. After being around for decades, one would think that we know everything there is to possibly know the about country music icon — but not so fast.

Lo and behold, there's a new thing that we just learned about Garth Brooks, and it is an out-of-left-field, shocker of a story. Recently, Brooks was a guest on the Kelly Clarkson Show, and he told a story about how he once accidentally showered with Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler.

Brooks tells the story of how they were playing the last show at Shea Stadium in 2008, former home of the New York Mets. It was Billy Joel, Brooks and Aerosmith, among others. In the conversation with Clarkson, Brooks nonchalantly blew over this fact like it was no big deal.

"I showered with him!" he said. "We were playing the Last Play at Shea Billy Joel, they're getting ready to tear down Shea Stadium in New York, and I go out there and I'm late anyway, and they just have the baseball showers."

"I'm in there showering, getting ready for the show, and I had soap in my eyes, I look around, and there's Steven Tyler," he continues. "He's showering, too. 'Hey, how ya doin'?' And so it was just… How many people get to say that?"

Clarkson had the best come back ever. She giggled, looked at Brooks and said, "Who knows, it's rock and roll, you might not be so special, Garth!"

Brooks has just kicked off his new residency in Las Vegas, and he's also announced new dates for 2024.

