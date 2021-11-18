Garth Brooks is returning to Ireland for two massive stadium shows that will actually serve as makeup dates of a sort. The country megastar is set to perform at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, eight years after having to cancel a string of dates at the venue that were supposed to help launch his three-year comeback World Tour.

According to a post on Instagram on Thursday morning (Nov. 18), Brooks is slated to perform two shows at Croke Park on Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, as part of his ongoing Stadium Tour.

The dates mark the first new stadium dates Brooks has announced since he suspended the remaining portion of his U.S. Stadium Tour dates for 2021 in response to the continuing spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Tickets for the two concerts in Dublin will go on sale to the public on Thursday, Nov. 25.

Brooks initially announced that his 2014 comeback tour — his first in nearly 15 years after a long period of self-imposed retirement while he raised his kids — would include 5 dates at Croke Park, which holds more than 80,000 people. Those dates ended up being scrapped when the city council would only grant three of the nights, leading Brooks to cancel all of the planned dates.

The country icon canceled his remaining 2021 Stadium Tour dates in August due to COVID-19 concerns. Brooks is set to perform at the Grand Ole Opry\ House in Nashville on Thursday (Nov. 18), followed by two intimate performances at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on Nov. 19-20.

He has also revived his Dive Bar Tour, with more dates to be announced.