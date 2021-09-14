Garth Brooks’ Dive Bar Tour Will Return in 2021

Garth Brooks announced on Monday night (Sept. 13) that his Dive Bar Tour will return on Oct. 11 for vaccinated ticket holders with a special kickoff show in Oklahoma City.

Brooks returned to his live broadcast Inside Studio G, which typically broadcasts weekly on Facebook Live and SiriusXM at 7PM EST/4PM PT, on Monday night after a two-week break. After opening with an acoustic performance of "Guy Goin' Nowhere" and featuring some heartfelt video messages from fans, Brooks announced the tour's return and spoke about his love of dive bars.

Aside from being easier locations to implement vaccination policies, Brooks believes dive bars are full of people from all walks of life. In his words, they generate a more intimate performance setting that's ripe to play old favorites.

"Our stuff is made for dive bars," Brooks explains.

Tickets to the Dive Bar Tour will only be available through country radio station call-in contests, and proof of vaccination is required for entry. JakeFM 93.3 is handling the distribution of tickets for the Oct. 11 show. Further dates and locations beyond Oklahoma City will be announced throughout the rest of the fall and into the holiday season.

Brooks also shared on Inside Studio G that his Stadium Tour is unlikely to return this year, though he's waiting to make a final call. He took a number of #askgarth questions from the audience in last night's episode, before singing off to perform at Loretta Lynn's Hometown Rising benefit concert for flooding in Tennessee.

You can catch up on this week's episode of Inside Studio G on Facebook Live.