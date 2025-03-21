The best part of having your own bar is, you can pop in whenever you want! Garth Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood recently did that at his watering hole Friends in Low Places in Nashville.

They even jumped behind the bar to serve their customers and sing some familiar tunes with the crowd. And by familiar tunes, we mean the one the bar is named after, "Friends in Low Places," from Brooks' catalog.

"One year down and what a way to celebrate!" the bar posted on social media alongside a video of the country couple having a blast while slinging drinks.

"Serving up some Cheers in a Cup to CHEERS an unforgettable experience and many more to come!"

"Here's to one of a hundred," Brooks says in the opening of the video.

Where Is Friends in Low Places in Nashville?

Like many of the other bars owned by country singers, Friends in Low Places is located on Broadway in the heart of Nashville. Brooks snagged a prime spot with his bar right around the corner from both the Ryman Auditorium and Bridgestone Arena.

The space was previously where Paradise Park Trailer Park and Downtown Sporting Club were housed.

Lovingly knowns at FILP, the honky-tonk includes four floors occupying 55,000 square feet. The first, second and fourth floors are open to the public, while the third floor is reserved for private parties and events.

The rooftop is known as the Oasis Rooftop, which is a nod to the namesake's lyrics, "think I'll slip on down to the oasis." Brooks says it is the largest rooftop in what he calls the "neon neighborhood."

Friends in Low Places also offers up a menu that has been curated by Yearwood. The cookbook author has crafted a menu featuring items like fried chicken with white gravy, Mama's meatloaf and more.

For those looking to visit in person, FILP is open 11AM to 2AM Monday through Friday and 10AM to 2AM on Saturday and Sunday.

