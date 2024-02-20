Garth Brooks Announces Friends in Low Places Grand Opening

Garth Brooks has revealed when fans can get the full Friends in Low Places bar experience.

The singer's downtown Nashville honky-tonk includes four floors, nearly 55,000 square feet of fun and a menu created by his wife, Trisha Yearwood.

Portions of Friends in Low Places have been open since Brooks' Black Friday concert.

The new bar boasts the largest LED screen on Broadway and a police sub-station next door.

The first, second and fourth floors will be open to the public, while the third floor offers three private event spaces, each with a 250-person capacity.

The official grand opening is set for March 7.

Where Is Garth Brooks' Nashville Bar?

Brooks' Friends in Low Places bar and honky-tonk is located at 411 Broadway. Longtime Nashvillians or tourists who've visited often over the last 20 years will recall that address as the home to Paradise Park Trailer Park and Downtown Sporting Club.

Taste of Country was there to tour the first floor in November. A large, retractable stage is a centerpiece of the lower level, but it's also visible from the mezzanine/second floor. Multiple bars, ample seating and a dance floor set up the shotgun-style venue.

Twin palm trees are visible from the stage, but the full tropical experience is upstairs, on the venue's fourth floor. The Oasis Rooftop is billed as the largest in what Brooks is calling the "neon neighborhood." An open-air patio and room with retractable garage doors create a different kind of environment than the honky-tonk.

Does Friends in Low Places Serve Food?

Until now, FILP has offered a limited menu, but with the grand opening comes options curated by Trisha Yearwood, host of Trisha's Southern Kitchen. The cookbook author and country hitmaker promises dishes like Mama's Meatloaf, fried chicken with white gravy and more for a meat-and-three experience.

Food will be served 11AM to 9PM. Friends in Low Places is open 11AM to 2AM Monday to Friday and 10AM to 2AM Saturday and Sunday.