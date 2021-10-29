George Strait is paying powerful tribute to police officers and first responders of all kinds in his brand-new video for "The Weight of the Badge."

Strait premiered the video via his Facebook page on Thursday (Oct. 28), in honor of National First Responders Day.

The emotionally stunning video intercuts footage of actual first responders going about their very important duties with honor, and before the song begins to play, a cracked voiceover intones, "You have people that are going out and doing a job to defend their communities every day, and you know in the back of the mind of every one of those officers, one of them might not be going home."

The camera draws back to reveal a real-life officer talking, and he goes on to say that he's seen that scenario himself before.

"They kissed their loved one goodbye, and that was the last time they saw 'em," he adds soberly. "And sometimes I don't think we realize the impact that this job has had on our families, let alone ourselves. That's a heavy weight. That's the heavy weight of the badge."

Strait, his son Bubba and their longtime songwriting partner Dean Dillion co-wrote "The Weight of the Badge," which appears on Strait's Honky Tonk Time Machine album. The track adheres faithfully to a traditional county sound to tell the story of an officer who followed in his father's footsteps by going into the line of duty for 15 years.

When he's hurt on the job, his determination to pull through with the support of his family remains undimmed.

"He swore that oath to protect and serve / Pours his heart and soul into both those words / Tempered strength is always tough / But he ain't gonna buckle / Under the weight of the badge," Strait sings to drive his point home.

The stunning video ends with a number of additional first responders sharing their own stories about the difficulties of their jobs, as well as their sense of duty to others in choosing to do what they do.

Strait originally released the audio for "The Weight of the Badge" in September of 2019. His new video features everyday heroes just doing their jobs, and as Strait explains, they are not actors.

"The people in this music video are our friends and neighbors who carry #TheWeightOfTheBadge each day," the country icon writes via Facebook. "Thank you to all First Responders and Happy #NationalFirstRespondersDay. We appreciate you and the sacrifices you and your families make."