Country legends and Texas icons George Strait and Willie Nelson will share the stage in their home state — the Lone Star State — for one very special evening next spring.

"Strait from Moody Center" will be held April 29, 2022 in Austin, Texas, to celebrate the grand opening of Moody Center, the University of Texas' new 15,000-seat arena. The one-night-only event will also include performances from Willie Nelson & Family and Randy Rogers Band.

The evening will be especially noteworthy for Nelson, who will also be celebrating his 89th birthday on that date.

"I'm so glad I’ll get to 'sing one with Willie' and I can't think of a better place to do it than Austin, Texas," Strait says in a statement via press release. "Willie is an incredible musician and an even better person, so I know this will be a great night together along with our friends from Randy Rogers Band."

Although Strait technically retired from large-scale touring in 2012, he has stayed busy performing multiple headlining shows and residencies in recent years. Over the past two weekends, he headlined Austin City Limits Festival for the first time in his career — twice.

On Nov. 19, Nelson will release his new record The Willie Nelson Family, a collaborative project featuring his sister Bobbie Lee, sons Lukas and Micah, and daughters Amy and Paula.

Fans can get access to multiple ticketing pre-sale options for Strait from Moody Center beginning next week. More information on tickets and pricing options is available via the Moody Center website.

