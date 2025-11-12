If you were certain that Kenny Chesney was hooking up with his duet partner Grace Potter after "You and Tequila" came out, you're not alone.

In his new book, Heart Life Music, the singer admits that even his own mother thought he and Potter were an item.

"Even Mom thought we were sleeping together," he quips.

How Did Kenny Chesney + Grace Potter's Duet Come Together?

Chesney says that he was immediately drawn in when he heard Potter sing.

"When I first heard Grace’s voice, it stopped me. It had this ache — this realness — that made the song breathe differently," he explains. "'You & Tequila' needed her. It wasn’t about a duet for the sake of it; it was about finding someone who understood the song’s hurt."

They recorded the song together in 2010, and released it the following year.

Chesney's new book hit shelves early this month. It includes an excerpt where the singer answers to all those rumors that swirled over him and Potter.

The "American Kids" singer says that the two singer's ability to hit it off right away sparked the rumor mill. In the book, he says his connection with Potter was "spiritual and creative, not romantic."

Chesney says that he and Potter's friendship has blossomed from collaborators to best of friends, but that continued to confused people.

In the book, Chesney also addresses public perception of the two that came along with the music video, and sets the record straight about the nature of their relationship.

Are Kenny Chesney and Grace Potter Still Friends?

Yes. Potter and Chesney are still great friends to this day, nearly 15 years after their collaboration.

As a matter of fact, Potter joined Chesney for a few shows at his Las Vegas Sphere residency earlier this year.

How Old is Kenny Chesney?

Kenny Chesney is 57 years-old. He was born on March 26, 1968.

Who is Kenny Chesney's Mom?

Kenny Chesney's mother is Karen Chandler. She worked as a hair stylist in the Knoxville, Tennessee area.

