Grand Ole Opry stars like Carrie Underwood, Carly Pearce and Reba McEntire turned out to celebrate the institution's 100th birthday during NBC's Opry 100: A Live Celebration special in Nashville on Wednesday night (March 19.)

As they walked the red carpet before the big night, artists wore their finest without being too flashy, keeping the Opry itself the star of the show. Black was a common color choice for stars' outfits, and many of them embellished their looks with small flashes of rhinestone or subtle pattern details.

Underwood and Ashley McBryde had two of the most striking looks on the carpet. They both rocked stunning off-the-shoulder black dresses with special neckline details. Meanwhile, many of the men, including Vince Gill, Scotty McCreery and Blake Shelton, kept it simple with sharp, subdued suit choices as they strolled the red carpet before the event.

Reverence for the Opry was a constant on the carpet, as stars told reporters about their earliest memories on the stage, or what their performances at the Opry have meant to them over the years.

Many of them were preparing to tribute the Opry's legends during the special, while others were simply there to support the stage's milestone birthday.

Opry 100: A Live Celebration was a highlight in the Opry's ongoing, year-long 100th birthday celebration. The night's program also featured appearances from stars including Keith Urban, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Eric Church, Kelsea Ballerini and more.

The three-hour special, which featured a number of tribute performances and all-star, cross-generational collaborations, aired on NBC and streamed live on Peacock.