The Grand Ole Opry Is Going Back to the ’90s

The Grand Ole Opry is celebrating the country music of the 1990s with its upcoming "Opry Loves the '90s" experience.

Kicking off May 16, the experience will toast to all the artists that made the '90s a standout decade for country music. The experience will include a special exhibition, which will feature stage wear and artifacts from Opry members including Clint Black, Garth Brooks, Terri Clark, Alan Jackson, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire and more.

The exhibit will also feature interactive photo opportunities, a digital gaming console and '90s music trivia. The Opry will also feature special programming throughout the experience, promising "'90s country in every show." Additionally, the experience will include '90s-themed parties on the Opry Plaza.

"For nearly a century, the Opry has been dedicated to honoring country music’s rich history and dynamic presence," Grand Ole Opry Vice President/Executive Producer Dan Rogers says. "With ‘Opry Loves The ‘90s,' we’re excited to celebrate a formative decade that made an impact on country music that will be felt forever thanks to the influence of artists known now by just one name: Garth, Trisha, Vince, Reba and Shania, among many more."

"Country music fans of all ages seem to have their own ‘90s country stories, and just as the Opry did during that decade, we aim to help them celebrate those stories, create new ones and experience some of the songs that made many of us huge fans 30 years ago," he adds.

The "Opry Loves the '90s" experience runs through December 31. The '90s Country Plaza Parties will begin Memorial Day Weekend. The parties will be free and open to the public, and they will occur each Friday and Saturday through Labor Day Weekend.

Fans who can't attend can look forward to "Opry Loves the '90s" celebrations on WSM AM, the Circle Network and on Opry.com. The "Opry Loves the '90s" experience is in partnership with Mid-South Ford Dealers.

50 Essential '90s Country Songs: