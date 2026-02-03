Country music legend Marty Stuart is recovering from a winter accident that’s temporarily sidelined his touring plans.

The Grand Ole Opry member revealed on Tuesday (Feb. 3) that he slipped on a patch of ice while walking outdoors, resulting in a sprained wrist, a hand injury, and what he jokingly called a “state-of-the-art hairline fracture.”

“Good job, Marty!” the 67-year-old wrote in his update to fans, proving that his sense of humor is still fully intact — even if his picking hand isn’t.

No Guitar, No Mandolin — For Now

While the injury isn’t serious enough to require surgery, it’s significant enough to keep Stuart from doing what he loves most: playing.

“It’s getting better by the day,” he shared, “but I can’t play the guitar or the mandolin at the moment.”

As a result, several upcoming concerts have been postponed. Fans are encouraged to keep an eye on social media and email for updates. Refunds are available at the original point of purchase.

A Pause, Not a Goodbye

Despite the setback, Stuart assured fans that he and his band, The Fabulous Superlatives, will be back soon.

“We’ll return in full force just as soon as possible,” he promised. “Meanwhile, stay safe, everybody.”

As of now, Stuart’s next scheduled performance is set for March 19 in Lexington, Ky., pending recovery.

As one of country music’s most respected performers, Marty Stuart’s return to the stage will no doubt be worth the wait.