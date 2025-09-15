Bailey Zimmerman didn't get to close out his 2025 New to Country Tour the way he wanted. The final date at Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater in Laughlin, Nevada, was canceled last minute due to safety concerns regarding the stage.

The country singer took to social media to both share the news and offer up a deeper explanation of what happened. He told his followers that while the crew was setting up for the show, they raised serious concerns.

"...when my band and crew started putting all their gear on the stage, they started noticing how unsafe it was," he explains. "Like, the stage was built by two-by-fours and a gust of wind would have knocked everything over."

"It would have been really bad. Super, super unsafe."

Zimmerman explained that he tried to secure another venue at the last minute to perform for his fans and even considered an acoustic show, but nothing came together.

He assured his fans that canceling the show was not a decision he took lightly, emphasizing that they had “tried to make something work all day.”

"Because at the end of the day, your safety — my band, my crew, my safety — that's worth more than anything."

The country hitmaker reiterated that the decision had to be made and once again apologized to the fans who had planned to attend the show.

"I'm just as frustrated as you," he assures viewers. "This is not the way I wanted to end the tour."

Fans React to Bailey Zimmerman Canceling the Final Show of His New to Country Tour

Bailey first shared the news on social media with a lengthy post. While many fans were understanding about his reason to cancel the show, there were plenty filling the comments on with disappointment.

“I understand it’s for safety concerns, and I respect your decision, but man, my daughter is in hysterics,” one wrote. “She was so ready to see you.”

“I was so excited to meet you for my birthday today,” another chimed in. “I am very upset about this all — showing up to figure out I won’t get to see you today.”

“Bought tickets over six months ago and can’t even get a two-hour notice for the drive,” one person added.

“I’m so sorry, BZ! I know you care sooo much about your fans and team,” another fan wrote. “This must have been such a hard choice. Sending hugs.”

Artists Canceling Shows Due to Safety Concerns

Zimmerman isn't the only artist to cancel a show due to safety concerns. Brooks & Dunn and Jason Aldean canceled a show at Fenway Park in Boston due to similar issues.

The cancellation came just before a weekend of shows at the ballpark, after the city’s Inspectional Services Department declined to approve the stage setup. While officials didn’t specify what was wrong, something serious enough prompted them to pull the plug.