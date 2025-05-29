Brooks & Dunn and Jason Aldean's joint show at Fenway Park in Boston has been canceled due to safety concerns.

The country acts were part of the venue's weekend lineup and both were expected to perform on Friday (May 30).

Per WHDH, the cancelation was initiated by the city's inspection services department after they saw something suspicious with the intended performance stage. Although they did not go into detail about the concern, they were unable to give the green light for the shows to take place.

Fenway Concerts social media pages made the announcement.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Shakira and Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn performances originally scheduled for May 29 and May 30, respectively, at Fenway Park have been canceled," a post reads.

"Refunds will be available at your point of purchase. We apologize for the inconvenience."

Sources say the cancelation was not due to a security concern, but a safety one.

Fans React to Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn's Shows Being Canceled

Fans were shocked to hear the news, expressing both confusion and disappointment.

"How do two different shows get canceled so close to showtime?" one person asks in Fenway Concerts' comments section.

"This is insane," another writes. "My mom flew all the way from Florida to come to the concert."

"Why wait until the day before to cancel? This sucks for fans who paid for parking, took time off work, and made travel plans," adds someone else.

"Fenway need to reimburse fans for collateral damages, this is absolute c--p!" another chimes in.

"This sets a deeply troubling precedent for this venue," one person notes. "Canceling just 40 minutes before one of the biggest concerts of the year is not only unprofessional, it's downright cruel. Fans travel long distances and invest time, money and energy into events like this."

Shakira was due to perform on Thursday night (May 29). Her show has also been canceled.

Live Nation has confirmed that tickets purchases will be fullyrefunded, meaning it's likely these shows will not be rescheduled.